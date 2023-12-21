LIST: New Years Events in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new year is just days away; if you don’t have plans, we’ve got you covered. WSMV4 has come up with a list of events within the Music City and the surrounding areas to ring in the new year.

Nashville Events:

Music City’s NYE Big Bash. Arguably the biggest event in the music city will take place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The event is free to the public and will feature Country music stars like Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. For a full guide to the event, click here.

Clarksville Events:

O.B. Buchana at Good People Lounge will have a New Year’s Eve bash starting at 9 p.m. The event is at 1018 Franklin St. and tickets are $25.

Columbia Events:

Ransom Spirits and Provisions will have a New Year’s Eve bash that will be filled with music, and the Columbia Mule Drop. Tickets are $54.88.

Franklin Events:

Tony’s Eat & Drink at 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 100 will have a New Year’s Eve Party. DJ Foxxy Fox will perform and there will be a champagne toast from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. Tickets start from $23.18.

Gallatin Events:

The Emerald Union at 112 Public Square will kick off 2024 with a roaring 20s New Year’s Eve party. Tickets range from $50 for general admission to $99 for VIP. General admission includes appetizers, a cash bar and music. VIP includes dinner from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Exclusive VIP Table & Cash Bar. Get tickets here.

La Vergne Events:

Torch Cigar Lounge at 3028 Nir Shreibman Boulevard will have an “electrifying” celebration from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music, cocktails and more. Tickets are $37.15.

Lebanon Events:

Starstruck Farm at 10471 Highway 109 North will have a night of “elegance and celebration” with The Heatherlys. Tickets range from $75 per person, $125 for couples and $500 for a table of eight.

Barcadia will be ringing in the new year with a DJ, Mario Kart Tournament, and photo booth. The event is free, but reserved seating is available for $25.44. will be ringing in the new year with a DJ, Mario Kart Tournament, and photo booth. The event is free, but reserved seating is available for $25.44.

Murfreesboro Events:

click here. Bar Louie at 2615 Medical Center Parkway will have food and a DJ. Bar Louis will have a four-course dinner for 2 from $75. There will also be a DJ and late-night celebration package for $100 which includes two appetizers, six drink tickets and a midnight champagne toast from 10 p.m. to close. Formal attire is suggested, but not required. To buy tickets,

tickets are $25.44. Happy Sports Lounge will have a 70s disco party theme with Shawn Pody & the Soulmates at 302 West Main Street. The event starts at 8 p.m. and

Illuzion Lounge at 2510 Murfreesboro Pike will have a New Year’s Eve bash from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets start at $33.85. For tables and VIP, tickets begin at $400 for four. at 2510 Murfreesboro Pike will have a New Year’s Eve bash from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets start at $33.85. For tables and VIP, tickets begin at $400 for four.

Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant & Lounge at 2227 Old Fort Parkway will have a dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will have live music from Echo & Rewind This from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and a DJ dance party from 12 to 2 a.m. Tickets start at $75 and include music, party favors, champagne toast and DJ dance party.

