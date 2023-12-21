Humble Baron's Sweet Potato Egg Rolls and Spiked Eggnog
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sweet Potato Egg Rolls
- 10 Egg roll wraps
- 2 sweet potatoes
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
Rye Frosting
- 2 cup confectioners sugar
- 1/3 cup Rye
- 2/3 cup heavy cream
Not Your Uncle’s (HB Spiked Eggnog)
- 5 cups milk (3 in blender)
- 1 (3 ounce) package jello instant vanilla pudding
- 12 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 4oz Gingerbread Cream
- 20z Chai Syrup
- 4 oz Uncle Nearest 1856
Not Your Uncle’s (HB Spiked Eggnog) Instructions
Add all ingredients to a blender, reserving 2 cups of milk. Blend until well combined. Add the 2 cups of reserved milk and whisk to incorporate. Chill the entire mixture for at least one hour and it will be ready to serve. Garnish with cinnamon, nutmeg, or any combination of holiday baking spices.
