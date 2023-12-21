Humble Baron's Sweet Potato Egg Rolls and Spiked Eggnog

Sweet Potato Egg Rolls

10 Egg roll wraps

2 sweet potatoes

1/2 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

Salt to taste

1 tbsp vanilla extract

Rye Frosting

2 cup confectioners sugar

1/3 cup Rye

2/3 cup heavy cream

Not Your Uncle’s (HB Spiked Eggnog)

5 cups milk (3 in blender)

1 (3 ounce) package jello instant vanilla pudding

12 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoon nutmeg

4oz Gingerbread Cream

20z Chai Syrup

4 oz Uncle Nearest 1856

Not Your Uncle’s (HB Spiked Eggnog) Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender, reserving 2 cups of milk. Blend until well combined. Add the 2 cups of reserved milk and whisk to incorporate. Chill the entire mixture for at least one hour and it will be ready to serve. Garnish with cinnamon, nutmeg, or any combination of holiday baking spices.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.