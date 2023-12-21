How did your school do? Tennessee releases 2022-23 school letter grades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education has released its 2022-23 school letter grades online.

The department said they’re aiming to provide a snapshot of how each school in the state is doing in meeting expectations for learning. Including:

Student achievement

Academic growth measures for all schools

Measure of college and career readiness for high schools

“School letter grades will provide Tennessee families with a clear rating system that gives them a snapshot of how their child’s school is performing,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “No matter what your school’s letter grade is, everyone can play a role in supporting the success of our students and the success of our schools by engaging with your local school communities and joining the conversation.”

You can find school letter grades via a public dashboard here.

“Several factors determine school letter grades for each school, including student achievement, academic growth, growth of the highest need students, and a measure of college and career readiness just for high schools. School letter grades will also be visible in the fully refreshed State Report Card in early 2024,” TDOE said.

However, some educators disagree with the state’s school letter grades. Knox County educator and Tennessee Education Association President Tanya T. Coats released the following statement:

“Tennessee already has school accountability in its comprehensive online report card system that is easily understood. Every Tennessee school lists achievement and growth on standardized tests, including subgroups like English Language Learners and students with disabilities. The system also reports other factors like absenteeism, graduation rates and college and career readiness among others – indicators not reflected in a single letter grade. It is insulting to students, parents, educators and communities to label our schools with a single letter grade weighted heavily on a flawed high-stakes standardized test. It is impossible to capture the hard work of Tennessee students and educators with such a simplistic rating. We’ve seen in other states the harm caused by labelling schools with a single letter grade. Utah and Michigan join a list of others that have already repealed what was a flawed idea first put forth by education reform groups in the early 2010s. Tennessee should learn from the mistakes of other states and not subject our schools to these harmful and misleading letter grades. The important work happening inside our great public schools is too complex to be captured in one letter grade. TEA believes the law should be repealed or, at a minimum, heavily amended to avoid harm these letter grades will ultimately cause Tennessee students, educators, schools and communities.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.