Gallatin man who went on violent crime spree in 2019 convicted by federal jury

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A federal jury has convicted a Gallatin man after he went on a violent crime spree in 2019 across Middle Tennessee.

Lazavion Kern, 22, was convicted of multiple armed robbery and firearm offenses on Tuesday. Prosecutors say during a three-week span in December 2019, Kern robbed four convenience stores in Gallatin and Portland, Tennessee, taking thousands of dollars from the clerks.

During his final robbery, Kern repeatedly pistol-whipped the clerk, seriously injuring him, according to prosecutors.

“This defendant went on a three-week crime spree, violently attacked an innocent store clerk, and bragged about his actions on social media,” United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis said in a media release.

Kern faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.

“The jury’s verdict ensures that he will be held accountable for those actions and that he will be removed from society for at least 14 years,” Leventis said. “I commend the excellent work of the trial team, the FBI, and our local law enforcement partners that made this outcome possible.”

Kern’s case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gallatin Police Department, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portland Police Department. The United States Marshals Service assisted in Kern’s arrest.

“This conviction should send a clear message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners make it a priority to bring to justice those who resort to armed robbery for ill-gotten financial gains,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas DePodesta of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “Violent crimes will not be tolerated, and law enforcement will not rest, until offenders are caught, prosecuted and held accountable for their actions.”

