First Alert Forecast: Tracking Christmas rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you have any travel plans over the next couple of days, expect the weather pattern to stay calm and on the mild side through the rest of the week and into this weekend.

As we look ahead to our Christmas Day forecast, widespread rain is expected to spread across the Mid State and could cause some minor impacts to travel for the big day itself.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

LATE WEEK

Today will be partly sunny with temperatures pushing into the mid and upper 50s for the afternoon. It won’t be as cold tonight with lows in the mid-30s by tomorrow morning.

Another partly sunny day on tap for tomorrow afternoon with highs making a push near 60. I don’t think everyone will reach 60 tomorrow, but the warming trend will continue.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-60s for Saturday and Sunday with more cloud cover to go around each day. While I cannot completely rule out an isolated rain shower, most if not all of the weekend is looking dry. Any travel plans you have on Saturday and Sunday should go off without any major weather issues across the state.

Minor travel impacts expected (maxuser | WSMV)

CHRISTMAS DAY

Rain is expected to build in Christmas day with temperatures near 60. While this may cause some minor travel impacts, we are not expecting any severe weather and there is no flooding threat to be concerned with. It will also be breezy at times on Monday with gusts near 20 mph.

Most of the rain will taper off by Tuesday, but I won’t leave out a leftover shower for the day. Highs on Tuesday will drop back into the 50s.

Even cooler on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.