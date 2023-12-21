First Alert Forecast: Mild Temperatures through the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Welcome Winter, the Winter Solstice is at 9:27 tonight. It’s the shortest day of the year.

If you have any travel plans over the next couple of days, expect the weather pattern to stay calm and mild into this weekend.

Looking ahead, the Christmas Day forecast features widespread rain spread across the Mid State. It cause some minor impacts to travel for the big day itself.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight, some clouds will stick around. It won’t be as cold with lows in the mid-30s by tomorrow morning.

Another partly sunny day tomorrow with highs pushing to near 60. Everyone will reach 60 tomorrow, but the warming trend will continue.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-60s for Saturday and Sunday with more cloud cover to go around each day. Most areas will remain dry, however an isolated shower is possible. Any travel plans you have on Saturday and Sunday should go off without any major weather issues across the state.

Coming for Christmas (maxuser | WSMV)

CHRISTMAS DAY

Rain with a few isolated thunderstorms are expected to build in Christmas day with temperatures near 60. While this may cause some minor travel impacts, we are not expecting any severe weather and there is no flooding threat to be concerned with. It will also be breezy at times on Monday with gusts near 20 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

Most of the rain will taper off by Tuesday, but there could be a leftover shower for the day. Highs on Tuesday will drop back into the 50s.

Even cooler on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 50s with a few showers lingering.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.