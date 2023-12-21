Effort underway to help Davidson County inmates register to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An effort is underway to allow all eligible inmates in Davidson County to register to vote in future elections.

The Davidson County Election Commission announced Thursday it is partnering with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to allow inmates to register to vote if they wish.

“The process and deadlines for voting are different for individuals housed in our local jails,” said Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections. “After conversations with the Sheriff’s Office and other advocacy groups, we recognized a need for an on-site, dedicated election specialist to provide guidance to active inmates.”

Voter registration, navigating the absentee ballot request process, voting rights restoration support, and civics education will be a part of the new program.

“We are always searching for improvements to the criminal justice system and better methods to serve our inmate population,” Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said. “Providing information, education, and easy access to the voting process affords those incarcerated an opportunity that would otherwise be more complicated.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell lauded the collaborative effort “to ensure that the barriers to participating in civic life are lowered for folks coming out of our criminal justice system.”

“Robust participation in our elections strengthens our democracy,” O’Connell said in a release.

Most felons are ineligible to vote in Tennessee. However, felons can have their voting rights restored if they receive a pardon and they’ve paid all their court costs.

