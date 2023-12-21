Clarksville mom shares daughter’s ‘Christmas cheer’ after tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after tornados devastated Clarksville and other areas, 7-year-old, Ellie started singing. Her mother said she had no idea the joy it would bring.

While people gathered to join Montgomery County politicians in cleanup efforts on Jackie Lorraine Drive, a little girl named Ellie broke into song for the people, giving an impromptu rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Just 24 hours prior, Ellie and her mom, Raina Fullerton, were hunkering down in their closet.

”We’ve gone to the closet a few times before and I just wasn’t expecting it to be anything but then you know it was, it definitely was,” Fullerton said.

When they left the closet, they saw devastation. Windows were shattered, pieces of other homes scattered and more. Their home sustained a bit of damage.

“It’s been really hard, like the tornado happened whenever I looked over here, it was way worse, and when I looked over here, I just started crying,” Ellie said.

Previous coverage Young girl spreads Christmas spirit during cleanup efforts in Clarksville

The singing has helped in the recovery efforts.

”I like singing,” Ellie said.

She said after the tornado she started singing, at first, to cheer herself up.

“It made me feel good,” Ellie said.

But then she and her mother realized it made others feel better too.

“When I hear her singing, it’s just uplifting. When you’re just about ready to cry and you hear something so sweet like that, it helps for sure,” Fullerton said. “She’s my little rock right there spreading joy and Christmas cheer in the most needed time for sure.”

Fullerton said it’s been difficult since the Dec. 9 tornado, but she knows they’ll get through it.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.