Child accused of stealing packages from Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family is in search of answers after a porch pirate stole several items ahead of the holiday, leaving them disappointed by outcome.

The crime occurred two weeks ago in Antioch where the family lives. Surveillance video shows what appears to be two boys wandering onto their property, with packages in their hand when one of them goes onto the porch and steals boxes containing items ranging from shoes to beauty products.

“When they do things like this, there’s other people who are hurting on the other side,” the victim said. “We get a whole bunch of packages to this house and it has never happened to us. I expected it, just being a realist, but I never expect for our first time to be from kids.”

According to Security.org, 1-in-5 Americans have had a package stolen in the last three months. Experts say that translates to billions of dollars in loss.

“Keep those presents protected, it can happen anytime anywhere,” Metro Nashville Police Lt. Michael Warren said.

Police recommends residents leave notes to place the boxes out of sight along with setting specific delivery times for when you’re home. They also recommend investing in security equipment.

Despite having their package stolen, the family does not intend on filing a report with Metro Nashville Police, instead hoping this serves as lesson to others about what can happen.

“We’re hoping to raise awareness. We’re hoping that parents know they need to know where their kids are at all times. Hopefully, they have supervision, hopefully people understand to raise good adults, you need to pay attention with your kids,” the victim said.

