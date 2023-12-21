4 guns, carjacked Volkswagen recovered after 3 arrested at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A convicted murderer is behind bars once again after police say he was one of three arrested in connection to a stolen Volkswagen Jetta.

Metro police detectives spotted the stolen Jetta in an alley in the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue North and followed it to a Gwen Drive residence. The Jetta had been stolen Monday outside a Paula Drive home by three armed men.

A second car, driven by Bill Bell Jr., 28, arrived at the home. He and two other suspects were seen handling several firearms, police said.

All three suspects ran away but were taken into custody a short time later. Police recovered two pistols and one long gun from Bell.

“Another firearm was recovered from his flight path along with a felony amount of cocaine,” police said a media release. “One of the recovered guns had been stolen in April from a vehicle in a Myatt Drive parking lot.”

Bell, who has prior convictions for reckless endangerment and second-degree murder, is now charged with vehicle theft, three counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon, three counts of gun possession during the commission of a felony and felony drug possession. He is being held in lieu of a $112,000 bond.

Oshane East, 24, was also charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest, and a 17-year-old who is charged in Juvenile Court with evading arrest and juvenile gun possession.

