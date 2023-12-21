2022 Clarksville murder suspect arrested after foot chase

The man was indicted by a grand jury for the shooting death of Naythan Nugent in March 2022.
On March 15, 2022, a teenager was found shot to death inside a car in Clarksville.(Dash10 Media)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted in the shooting death of a teenager from March 2022 was taken into custody after attempting to run away from police in Clarksville on Wednesday.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to a property damage call at 1803 Madison Street on Wednesday, December 20, and discovered that 25-year-old Jacori Steele was one of the occupants of the vehicle.

Steele was indicted earlier this month by a Grand Jury for the murder of 19-year-old Naythan Nugent, who was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive on March 15, 2022.

When officers verified the warrant for Steele’s arrest, he took off running. Officers arrested Steele after a brief foot chase and discovered a loaded firearm that came back stolen out of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, police said.

Steele was booked into Montgomery County Jail on first-degree murder charges from March 2022, in addition to aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

His bond was set at $320,000.

