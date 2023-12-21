2 men accused in 2022 murder of Clarksville man in dispute over woman

The motive, police say, is believed to be related to a dispute over a woman.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men have been indicted in a 2022 murder of a Clarksville man, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said the indictments against Hugo Rosales-Aguilar, 23, and Josue Flores-Mercado, 20, came after 22 months of investigating the Feb. 23, 2022 murder of 38-year-old Julio Delima.

Rosales-Aguilar was arrested Thursday at a Packard Drive apartment complex. Police believe he was the shooter. His co-defendant, Flores-Mercado is alleged to have been at the murder. He was in jail on an unrelated robbery case at the time of the indictment.

Delima was in a Nissan Altima when his car came under fire from a passenger in another vehicle. The motive, police say, is believed to be related to a dispute over a woman.

Both suspects have bonds set at $200,000.

