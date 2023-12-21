2 firefighters suffer burns battling house fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two firefighters experienced minor burns while battling a house fire on Monsanto Road on Tuesday afternoon, the Maury County Fire Department confirmed Wednesday.

Units responded to the fire at 3:20 p.m. and found heavy fire showing at the single-family home. Because of a walker in front of the door and cars in the driveway, firefighters began an aggressive fire attack and search for victims after forcing open the front door.

After about 15 minutes, a firefighter partially fell through the floor and was trapped. Other firefighters inside the house were able to pull him out of the floor. Firefighters did not find anyone inside the home.

The fire department said two firefighters had minor burns from the initial fire attack while they were holding the fire back to allow for the search. Officials said their helmets show the intensity of the heat they encountered while searching for potential victims.

The fire is under investigation by the Maury County Fire Investigation Team.

