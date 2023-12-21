10 airports with worst on-time arrival Performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Delays cause headaches during the holidays. Here are 10 major airports with the lowest on-time arrival performance.

Holiday travel, especially from December 23 to January 1, is some of the busiest of the year. In fact, AAA predicts 115.2 million will travel more than 50 miles from home during that stretch of days.

Air travel certainly picks up in activity as many folks travel farther than they are willing to drive.

I decided to crunch some numbers and find out which airports had the lowest percent of on-time arrivals for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Of Note: the year 2022 was omitted due to the effects of Covid-19 on the aviation industry.

Only the 30 busiest airports in the U.S. were used in the results. The data comes from The Bureau of Transportation Statistics On-Time Database.

Of the 5 years I reviewed, I looked for which airports had the worst percentage of on-time arrivals and also looked at how often those airports ranked in the bottom 10 of that group of lowest on-time arrivals.

10 U.S. Airports with Worst on-time Arrival. (wsmv)

In this graph, the airport code is listed (for example: MCO is Orlando International Airport). The results are read from left to right.

The results:

The following International Airports, Newark Liberty (EWR), Fort-Lauderdale (FLL), and Orlando (MCO), appeared in each of the five years surveyed as having some of the lowest on-time arrival performance.

LaGuardia International (LGA) in New York, NY, appeared in 4 of the 5 years surveyed as having the lowest on-time arrival performance.

The following International Airports, San Francisco (SFO), John F. Kennedy (JFK), Boston-Logan (BOS), and Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) appeared in 3 of the 5 years surveyed as having some of the lowest on-time arrival performance.

Tampa International airport (TPA) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) international airport each appeared in 2 of the 5 years surveyed as having some of the lowest on-time arrival performance.

Of note, Nashville (BNA) only appeared in one of those five years with a bottom 10 low-percentage of on-time arrivals.

BNA 2023 On-Time Arrivals Performance (wsmv)

From January through September of 2023, BNA’s on-time arrival performance was 76.62%. Less than 1% of delays were due to weather.

If traveling this holiday season, make sure you’re checking frequently for updates on your flight to see if you will experience any delays.

If you have yet to purchase your flight tickets, and you’re wondering which airlines are the worst offenders for delays at BNA, you check out the story below.

