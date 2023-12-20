Wreck closes road in Smyrna
Police said Nissan Drive is closed from Weakly Lane to Jefferson Pike.
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash has shut down all north and southbound lanes on Nissan Drive in Smyrna on Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple first-responding agencies are working the scene of the crash. Police urge drivers to seek an alternate route.
