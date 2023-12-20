Wreck closes road in Smyrna

Police lights
Police lights(Adobe Stock Image)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash has shut down all north and southbound lanes on Nissan Drive in Smyrna on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Nissan Drive is closed from Weakly Lane to Jefferson Pike.

Multiple first-responding agencies are working the scene of the crash. Police urge drivers to seek an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All North and South bound lanes on Nissan Drive are shut down from Weakly Lane to Jefferson Pike due to...

Posted by Smyrna, TN Police Department on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

