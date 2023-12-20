Two Lipscomb soccer players picked in top 10 of MLS SuperDraft

Tyrese Spicer was selected first in the draft by Toronto FC and Malachi Jones was picked eighth by NYC FC.
By Chris Harris
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lipscomb’s soccer program made history with two players being selectin in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Toronto FC took forward Tyrese Spicer with the No. 1 overall pick. Spicer scored 29 goals in 57 career games for the Bisons.

Seven selections later, NYC FC picked Spicer’s Lipscomb teammate Malachi Jones at No. 8 overall.

WSMV Sports Director Chris Harris talked with Spicer, who’s home in Trinidad and Tobago, about the big day for both and the Lipscomb program.

WSMV Sports Director Chris Harris speaks with Tyrese Spicer about being the first pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Lipscomb's Tyrese Spicer was the first pick in the MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC.
