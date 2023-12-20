Traffic signal retiming, pedestrian improvements coming to 300+ Nashville intersections

The project includes allowing pedestrians time to begin crossing roads with traffic signals remaining red.
A new traffic project in Nashville could reduce your drive times and improve pedestrian safety.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) is working to retime traffic signals and improve pedestrian safety across Nashville.

The project includes implementing leading pedestrian intervals (LPIs), which allow pedestrians between three and seven seconds to starts crossing the street while all of the traffic lights are red.

NDOT says LPIs and signal retiming will reduce travel times, improve air quality because cars will be stopped less, and enhance pedestrian and bike safety.

The project locations include Downtown, Nolensville Pike, Dickerson Pike, Lebanon Pike and Donelson Pike, and Gallatin Pike, according to NDOT.

In total, NDOT’s Traffic Management Center will implement LPIs and signal retiming in 336 intersections.

At least five intersections along Lebanon Pike have already seen the changes, including:

  • Lebanon Pike and Disspayne Drive
  • Lebanon Pike and JB Estille Drive
  • Lebanon Pike and Graylynn Drive
  • Lebanon Pike and Jacksonian/Juarez Drives
  • Lebanon Pike and State Route 45/Old Hickory Blvd.
  • Robinson Road at Merritt Street
  • Robinson Road at Piggly Wiggly

