Third teen escapee surrenders in Nashville

Police said the teens escaped from Natchez Trace Academy last week and stole a car from a woman at knifepoint.
Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a...
Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a Charlotte Pike garage on Wednesday morning.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The third juvenile wanted in connection with a carjacking in a Nashville parking garage last week has been arrested.

James Turner, 16, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday night in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He has been booked into juvenile detention.

Previous Coverage:
Second juvenile escapee in custody, 16-year-old remains at large
3 teens accused of carjacking in Nashville parking garage
Second juvenile escapee in custody, 16-year-old remains at large

Turner was one of three teens accused of escaping the Natchez Trace Academy in Waverly on Dec. 12 and stealing a vehicle in Humphreys County before driving to Nashville.

The teens are accused of taking a woman’s Lexus sedan at knifepoint from a Charlotte Pike parking garage on Dec. 13.

A 12-year-old was arrested on Dec. 13 at the Greyhound bus station.

Noah Allen, 15, was arrested last Friday in Lebanon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed father, daughter in Tennessee
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man shot, killed in North Nashville
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Latest News

Tornado moving through Clarksville on Saturday.
Fourth Clarksville tornado victim dies, according to reports
Oprah Winfrey waves to the family and guests of graduates as she arrives for the Tennessee...
Oprah Winfrey invites TSU students, staff for screening of ‘The Color Purple’
Homeowners in Madison, Tn. are working to clean up after a deadly weekend tornado.
Council approves waiving permit fees for tornado-damaged structures
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a North Nashville home.
North Nashville home target of thieves multiple times