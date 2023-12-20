Third teen escapee arrested in Nashville

Police said the teens escaped from Natchez Trace Academy last week and stole a car from a woman at knifepoint in a Charlotte Pike parking garage.
Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a...
Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a Charlotte Pike garage on Wednesday morning.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The third juvenile wanted in connection with a carjacking in a Nashville parking garage last week has been arrested.

James Turner, 16, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday night in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He has been booked into juvenile detention.

Turner was one of three teens accused of escaping the Natchez Trace Academy in Waverly on Dec. 12 and stealing a vehicle in Humphreys County before driving to Nashville.

The teens are accused of taking a woman’s Lexus sedan at knifepoint from a Charlotte Pike parking garage on Dec. 13.

A 12-year-old was arrested on Dec. 13 at the Greyhound bus station.

Noah Allen, 15, was arrested last Friday in Lebanon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed father, daughter in Tennessee
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man shot, killed in North Nashville
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a North Nashville home.
North Nashville home target of thieves multiple times
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a North Nashville home.
Thieves break-in to home multiple times
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Brick Church Pike on...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash in North Nashville
Oprah Winfrey games TSU another early Christmas gift on Tuesday night. Students, staff and the...
Oprah gifts TSU family with screening of new film
A North Nashville man said his house is constantly getting broken into.
Police searching for thieves in home burglaries