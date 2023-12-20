Third teen escapee arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The third juvenile wanted in connection with a carjacking in a Nashville parking garage last week has been arrested.

James Turner, 16, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday night in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He has been booked into juvenile detention.

Turner was one of three teens accused of escaping the Natchez Trace Academy in Waverly on Dec. 12 and stealing a vehicle in Humphreys County before driving to Nashville.

The teens are accused of taking a woman’s Lexus sedan at knifepoint from a Charlotte Pike parking garage on Dec. 13.

A 12-year-old was arrested on Dec. 13 at the Greyhound bus station.

Noah Allen, 15, was arrested last Friday in Lebanon.

