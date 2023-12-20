Tennessee Titans surprise fan who went into cardiac arrest after game with Super Bowl tickets

The Prues called the surprise a “dream come true.”
The Tennessee Titans surprised Alexis and Andrew Prue with Super Bowl tickets.
The Tennessee Titans surprised Alexis and Andrew Prue with Super Bowl tickets.(Andrew Prue)
By Daniel Smithson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans have surprised a fan who went into cardiac arrest hours after attending a game last season with a dream opportunity.

Andrew Prue, the husband of Alexis Prue, posted on X Tuesday that the Titans had given them tickets to Superbowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

“A DREAM COME TRUE,” Andrew Prue wrote on X. “Thank you so much to the Titans organization.”

The Prues have been through a lot since Alexis went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 7 after attending the Titans game against the Jaguars. Alexis Prue had to be put on life support after her heart stopped beating for three minutes before paramedics resuscitated her in the ambulance. She was released from the hospital more than a month later.

In the months since the medical emergency, the Titans and the community have come together to help the couple. A GoFundMe raised more than $75,000 for Alexis’ recovery.

“The Titans and its fan base are truly family,” Andrew Prue wrote on X. “We’re so happy to be a part of it.”

