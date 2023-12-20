Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coach Josh Heupel and Vol football are making some early gains for National Signing Day Wednesday.

In addition to these announcements, tune in at 1:30 p.m. for Josh Heupel’s National Signing Day press conference.

Jeremias Heard

Position: DL

Height: 6′8″

Weight: 308 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Rome, Ga.

High School: Model HS

A four-star recruit, if you ask On3, and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, he’s being described as “an imposing defensive line prospect with a basketball background that has a high ceiling after playing just two seasons of high school football.”

William Satterwhite

Position: OL

Height: 6′3″

Weight: 300 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Barberton, Ohio

High School: Archbishop Hoban HS

A four-star recruit getting lots of praise from Tennessee, which calls him a “powerful, big-bodied lineman who displays quickness off the line and next-level strength.”

Jordan Burns

Position: LB

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 218 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

High School: Pace Academy

A four-star prospect according to ESPN and the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country, Burns is touted as a “physical, athletic linebacker out of Pace Academy in Atlanta.”

Peyton Lewis

Position: RB

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 197 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Salem, Va.

High School: Salem HS

A four-star prospect from Salem, Va. described as an “electrifying running back prospect with elite speed and a strong frame.”

Max Anderson

Position: OL

Height: 6′5″

Weight: 305 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

High School: Reedy HS

This top-300 nationally-ranked player (according to 247Sports and ESPN) is being called a “big and strong interior offensive lineman with a high ceiling.”

Carson Gentle

Position: DL

Height: 6′3″

Weight: 242 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn.

High School: McCallie School

This three-star defensive line prospect is an East Tennessee native and three-time state champion for McCallie School in Chattanooga.

Marshall Box

Position: LS

Height: 6′

Weight: 185 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Humbboldt, Tenn.

High School: University School of Jackson

Box is an in-state prospect for Tennessee who will join as a preferred walk-on.

Edwin Spillman

Position: LB

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 214 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Franklin, Tenn.

High School: Lipscomb Academy

Tennessee is touting Spillman as an “instinctive in-state linebacker with size, speed and range who comes from a championship pedigree at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.” He’s a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 7 player from Tennessee, according to On3.

Kellen Lindstrom

Position: DL

Height: 6′5″

Weight: 240 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Springfield, Mo.

High School: Glendale HS

Rated a four-star by On3 and Rival and a three-star by 247Sports and ESPN, Lindstrom is described as “a long, disruptive defender with versatility and the potential to play multiple positions along the defensive line.”

Kaleb Beasley

Position: DB

Height: 6′

Weight: 180 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

High School: Lipscomb Academy

Four-star prospect Kaleb Beasley is being called by UT an “instinctive cornerback out of the Midstate who starred for Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.” He was ranked a top-10 player from Tennessee by all the major recruiting services, and ESPN calls him the No. 1 player in Tennessee.

Jordan Ross

Position: DL

Height: 6′5″

Weight: 233 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Vestavia Hills, Ala.

High School: Vestavia Hills HS

A five-star prospect, Ross is described as a “Highly touted, lengthy defensive end with elite closing speed and explosive athleticism off the edge.”

Jesse Perry

Position: OL

Height: 6′6″

Weight: 285 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Lebanon, Tenn.

High School: Middle Tennessee Christian School

This three-star prospect is a “midstate product with promising length who comes from a championship pedigree at Middle Tennessee Christian School.”

Bennett Warren

Position: OL

Height: 6′7″

Weight: 342 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High School: Fort Bend Christian Academy

A four-star recruit and an “extremely talented offensive tackle with great size and length as well as high-level physical tools.”

Holden Staes

Position: TE

Height: 6′4″

Weight: 242 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

High School: Westminster School

Previous School: Notre Dame

Staes is tabbed as the No. 1 transfer tight end and the No. 16 overall transfer. He’s described as a “combination tight end transfer with the demeanor for run blocking and the size for tough.”

Jakobe Thomas

Position: DB

Height: 6′2″

Weight: 191 pounds

Class: Redshirt Junior

Hometown: Tullahoma, Tenn.

High School: Tullahoma HS

Previous School: Middle Tennessee

He’s a veteran in-state transfer with two years of eligibility remaining who spent the first three seasons of his career at MTSU.

Jermod McCoy

Position: DB

Height: 6′

Weight: 180 pounds

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Whitehouse, Texas

High School: Whitehouse HS

Previous School: Oregon State

The No. 82 overall transfer prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 9 transfer cornerback is an ”athletic, ball-hawking transfer cornerback who joins the Vols with three years of eligibility remaining.”

Jackson Mathews

Position: DB

Height: 6′

Weight: 190 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

High School: Christ Presbyterian Academy

This three-star prospect, if you ask 247Sports, is a “midstate defensive back prospect who will join the Vols as a preferred walk-on.” He ended his senior season by helping Christ Presbyterian Academy to the 2023 Division II-AA state title.

Boo Carter

Position: ATH

Height: 5′11″

Weight: 184 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn.

High School: Bradley Central HS

He’s a consensus four-star prospect and top-300 player nationally, ranking as high as No. 36 by Rivals. He’s being called a “dynamic athlete and two-way star who has the ability to make an impact on offense, defense and special teams.”

Jake Merklinger

Position: QB

Height: 6′3″

Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

High School: Calvary Day School

This consensus four-star recruit is being called by UT an “experienced and athletic signal caller who is considered one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects.” He’s also a top-300 player nationally by Rivals (No. 73), ESPN (No. 109), 247Sports (No. 189) and On3 (No. 221).

Marcus Goree Jr.

Position: DB

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 175 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Cleveland, Tenn.

High School: Bradley Central HS

This four-star prospect, according to On3, and three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, is an “athletic and physical defensive back who showcased his ability as a dynamic playmaker throughout his prep career.” He’s also a top-20 player in the state of Tennessee who is ranked No. 12 in the state by both On3 and 247Sports, No. 18 by Rivals and No. 20 by ESPN.

Braylon Staley

Position: WR

Height: 6′

Weight: 180 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Aiken, S.C.

High School: Strom Thurmond HS

This consensus four-star recruit is, according to Tennessee, a “talented perimeter target who has a large catch radius to go along with excellent hands and body control.” He’s also rated as the No. 2 wide receiver in South Carolina by On3 and 247Sports.

Mike Matthews

Position: WR

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 186 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Lilburn, Ga.

High School: Parkview HS

A five-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN and a four-star prospect by On3, Matthews is described as “one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects who has showcased elite ball skills and athleticism on offense and defense during his prep career.”

Edrees Farooq

Position: DB

Height: 5′11″

Weight: 190 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Columbia, Md.

High School: Saint Frances Academy

This consensus three-star prospect and top-30 player from Maryland is a “multi-dimensional, physical and instinctive safety who starred for a national powerhouse program at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.”

Gage Ginther

Position: OL

Height: 6′5″

Weight: 291 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colo.

High School: Fossil Ridge HS

He’s a “physical and versatile offensive line prospect from Colorado who could play guard or tackle,” and he’s also a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals and a three-star by On3 and 247Sports. He’s also the No. 1 player in Colorado by 247Sports and the No. 2 prospect in Colorado by On3, ESPN and Rivals.

Jamal Wallace

Position: DL

Height: 6′3″

Weight: 304 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

High School: Ruskin HS

Previous School: Sierra College (Calif.)

He’s an “athletic defensive line prospect who has dramatically changed his body during his two years of junior college football, putting on close to 100 pounds from his senior year of high school when he played wide receiver and defensive back.” Wallace has two years of eligibility remaining and is rated as a consensus three-star junior prospect.

Cole Harrison

Position: TE

Height: 6′5″

Weight: 225 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: San Mateo, Calif.

High School: Junipero Serra HS

Harrison is an “athletic tight end with an impressive frame that hails from one of the top programs in California.” He’s rated as a three-star prospect by On3, 247Sports and Rivals.

Eli Purcell

Position: LB

Height: 6′2″

Weight: 235 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.

High School: Farragut HS

Previous School: Wofford

Purcell is a Knoxville native who will be returning home for his final year of eligibility. He played three seasons of football at Wofford College after a career at Farragut.

