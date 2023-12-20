Teen with violent outstanding warrants facing new gun, car theft charges

In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen, including guns, from their marked SUVs parked outside their respective apartments, according to MNPD.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville teen, who was wanted on violent outstanding warrants, is facing new charges after he was arrested Wednesday morning in Hermitage, Metro Nashville police said.

Police said 19-year-old Tristan Williams was spotted driving a Hyundai Elantra which was reported stolen from a Nashboro Boulevard apartment. The Elantra was also a suspect car used during vehicle break-ins on Oakwell Farms Lane.

Officers followed Williams to the James Cayce Homes in East Nashville, where two occupants fled on foot. The 19-year-old was taken into custody a short time later.

He admitted to officers that he was in the Elantra and knew it had been stolen, police said. A burglary device and a stolen handgun were recovered from the car. The gun had been taken during a mid-October vehicle burglary.

Williams is charged with vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, evading arrest and possession of burglary tools. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic assault, assault, and criminal trespass in a separate incident in December.

“In 2021, Homicide Unit detectives charged Williams, then 16, with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide for the November 24, 2020, shootings of three juveniles inside a stolen pickup truck as it traveled on I-24 east near downtown. The vehicle was stolen days earlier from Cain Harbor Drive. The keys had been left inside it. Williams was then booked into juvenile detention,” MNPD said.

