Some people still dealing with power outages as it gets colder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After the tornados, some people in Madison are still without power. One family was without power for nine days.

Leteticia Sanchez walked home because the road in front of her home was blocked off. Crews were working to restore all the power in the area.

“We had to leave the house because we couldn’t handle the cold,” Sanchez, who has three children, said.

To stay warm, they left their home and stayed in a small house with three other families with 17 people huddled in the house.

“We all had a little stove and were turning it on to cook and to keep us warm,” Sanchez said.

Their power was restored on Monday night.

Less than a week away from Christmas, Sanchez said her family is the best gift.

“I thank God that we are alive and well, and our family is together which is the most important than anything,” Sanchez said.

All Air Systems Heating and Cooling reminds people to not use gas ovens to stay warm. They say use blankets, hand warmers and layer your clothing.

