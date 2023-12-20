Some people still dealing with power outages as it gets colder

Some Madison residents dealing with cooler weather without power.
With the very cold temperatures, some people are still dealing with power outages after the tornadoes.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After the tornados, some people in Madison are still without power. One family was without power for nine days.

Leteticia Sanchez walked home because the road in front of her home was blocked off. Crews were working to restore all the power in the area.

“We had to leave the house because we couldn’t handle the cold,” Sanchez, who has three children, said.

To stay warm, they left their home and stayed in a small house with three other families with 17 people huddled in the house.

“We all had a little stove and were turning it on to cook and to keep us warm,” Sanchez said.

Their power was restored on Monday night.

Less than a week away from Christmas, Sanchez said her family is the best gift.

“I thank God that we are alive and well, and our family is together which is the most important than anything,” Sanchez said.

All Air Systems Heating and Cooling reminds people to not use gas ovens to stay warm. They say use blankets, hand warmers and layer your clothing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Cyclist killed in Franklin
Franklin man identified as bicyclist hit, killed by impaired driver
Nashville traffic
Where are choice lanes proposed in Tennessee?
Goodlettsville PD cruiser
‘No active shooter’ at Rivergate Mall as police clear, secure area
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

NDOT is working to retime traffic signals and improve pedestrian safety.
Traffic signal retiming, pedestrian improvements coming to 300+ Nashville intersections
Workers with Music City Roofing work to repair roofs in Hendersonville after recent tornados.
Local companies staying busy with tornado damage repairs
A new traffic project in Nashville could reduce your drive times and improve pedestrian safety.
New technology to improve pedestrian safety
With the very cold temperatures, some people are still dealing with power outages after the...
Homes still without power after tornadoes