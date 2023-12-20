Security guard’s SUV smashed, multiple cars burglarized at Hermitage apartment complex

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after several cars were burglarized at a Hermitage apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a few calls for service for multiple vehicle break-ins at Canyon Ridge apartments, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Officers left complaint cards on windshields for victims because the majority of vehicle owners were not present when the initial calls came in, police said.

A vehicle was burglarized at a Hermitage apartment complex. (Submitted)

Photos submitted to WSMV4 show several vehicles, including a security guard’s SUV, vandalized with smashed windows.

No suspect information has been released.

