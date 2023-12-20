Overturned semi closes interstate in White House

The crash forced police to close all northbound lanes of I-65 on Tuesday night.
The tractor-trailer lost control and rolled on the interstate, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious semi crash forced law enforcement to close the interstate in White House on Tuesday night.

According to Smokey Barn News, a tractor-trailer carrying hospital linens lost control and overturned on I-65 between White House and Cross Plains and came to rest on its side in the median.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Robertson County deputies closed all northbound lanes to allow emergency crews to gain access to the crash.

Cold and slick roads may have been a factor in the crash. The driver was reportedly not injured.

