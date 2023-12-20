Oprah Winfrey invites TSU students, staff for screening of ‘The Color Purple’

The TSU graduate is a producer of the film and starred in the original version released in 1986.
Oprah Winfrey games TSU another early Christmas gift on Tuesday night. Students, staff and the community got to see a screening of "The Color Purple."
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Oprah Winfrey gave Tennessee State University an early Christmas gift on Tuesday night.

Students, staff and members of the community got to see another screening of the movie The Color Purple.

The TSU alumna is a producer on the film and starred in the original version.

The opportunity was a full-circle moment for the university’s Student Government Association president who remembers seeing the 1986 film while growing up.

“So, being a little older, it gives me a new perspective to really be able to understand a little bit deeper the story and just understanding what it means to our culture, what it means to us as students, and what it means as we continue to grow within this world,” said SGA President Derrell Taylor.

The university partnered with the YWCA to share the opportunity with their clients to view the screening.

“We are thankful to Ms. Winfrey for her thoughtfulness, and for giving her TSU family an advanced screening of the film ahead of it’s opening day on Christmas,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in a statement.

Winfrey treated the groups to concessions and a special message.

The Color Purple opens in theaters on Christmas Day with a star-studded cast, including American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino and Oscar nominated actress Taraji P. Henson.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed father, daughter in Tennessee
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man shot, killed in North Nashville
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Latest News

Homeowners in Madison, Tn. are working to clean up after a deadly weekend tornado.
Council approves waiving permit fees for tornado-damaged structures
Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a...
Third teen escapee arrested in Nashville
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a North Nashville home.
North Nashville home target of thieves multiple times
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a North Nashville home.
Thieves break-in to home multiple times