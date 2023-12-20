Oprah Winfrey invites TSU students, staff for screening of ‘The Color Purple’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Oprah Winfrey gave Tennessee State University an early Christmas gift on Tuesday night.

Students, staff and members of the community got to see another screening of the movie The Color Purple.

The TSU alumna is a producer on the film and starred in the original version.

The opportunity was a full-circle moment for the university’s Student Government Association president who remembers seeing the 1986 film while growing up.

“So, being a little older, it gives me a new perspective to really be able to understand a little bit deeper the story and just understanding what it means to our culture, what it means to us as students, and what it means as we continue to grow within this world,” said SGA President Derrell Taylor.

The university partnered with the YWCA to share the opportunity with their clients to view the screening.

“We are thankful to Ms. Winfrey for her thoughtfulness, and for giving her TSU family an advanced screening of the film ahead of it’s opening day on Christmas,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in a statement.

Winfrey treated the groups to concessions and a special message.

The Color Purple opens in theaters on Christmas Day with a star-studded cast, including American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino and Oscar nominated actress Taraji P. Henson.

