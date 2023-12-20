North Nashville home target of thieves multiple times

A man in the process of buying the home from a family member loses items from at least five break-ins.
A North Nashville man said his house is constantly getting broken into.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville man said his Jefferson Street house is constantly getting broken into.

“It’s just getting out of hand,” Lonnie Little said.

Thieves are breaking the door and shattering the windows to get inside the house and steal hundreds of dollars of belongings.

Little said he thought it was just a one-time thing, but video shows someone else breaking into the home and stealing boxes of Little’s belongings.

“They broke through here, that way they took their arm all the way down and unlocked these two locks,” Little said while showing how the thieves broke into the home.

Little said his TV, washer and dryer were stolen. Two weeks later someone came back.

The home is a family member’s abandoned home that Little said he’s been in the process of buying. He was storing his things in the living room when the thieves caught on.

“They go around looking into abandoned houses and if they see something that’s worth getting, by my word of mouth just like anything, they keep breaking into it,” Little said.

The is the fifth break-in over the last three months, according to Little.

“Everyone’s like why didn’t you call the police? Well, I did call the police,” Little said.

WSMV4 reached out to Metro Nashville Police who said there was a misunderstanding with Little’s first report. WSMV4′s call helped them open an investigation into the break-ins.

“We work hard for those things, so anger sets in,” Little said.

Little said instead of acting on, he waited for the police response and found another way to protect his things.

“I just finally got tired and rented a storage bin and put my things in storage,” Little said. “This process took a little bit longer than expected for me. It’s OK, but don’t wait long like me because you will come to a loss.”

Police said they are using Little’s videos to track down the thieves.

