New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a coronavirus subvariant is now the fastest-growing strain of the virus.

The CDC reported subvariant JN.1 is now causing about 20% of new COVID-19 infections across the country.

The strain already dominated in the Northeast where it’s estimated to cause about a third of new infections there.

The CDC estimated the spread of the subvariant more than doubled in the U.S. between late November and mid-December, perhaps getting a boost from holiday travel and waning immunity.

The CDC said as of Dec. 9, only about 18% of adults had received the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health agency is now calling on doctors to work harder to get their patients vaccinated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed father, daughter in Tennessee
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro hospital on special watch after threatening call, police say
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man shot, killed in North Nashville

Latest News

Listening to America – The Childcare Cliff
FILE PHOTO
Fact check: No, lions did not escape the Nashville Zoo
Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man...
Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
FILE
Early Signing Day: Here’s where Middle Tennessee’s football stars signed