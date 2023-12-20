Nashville Symphony takes on all music genres during Christmas shows

Boyz II Men and the Nashville Symphony
Boyz II Men and the Nashville Symphony(Danica Sauter | WSMV)
By Jerry Shannon
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Symphony has something for everybody during their annual Christmas at the Schermerhorn events. In addition to Handel’s Messiah with the Nashville Symphony Chorus, a holiday favorite, there’s an incredible lineup featuring every genre from jazz, R&B, new age music, and classical.

“We branch out in all kinds of genres, and you know one of our most important goals as an institution is to serve this entire community and that means really taking a look at what we’re putting on the stage and listening to the community,” says Alan Valentine, President & CEO of Nashville Symphony.

The Grammy award-winning orchestra continues to be a premier group, offering listeners unique experiences throughout the year. That includes performing the score of iconic films in-sync with the movie. They’ve taken on music from popular films like “Harry Potter”, “Star Wars”, and even “Jurassic Park.” Most recently, the group played music from “Home Alone” as part of their Amazon movie series.

“It makes you feel like you’re almost inside the movie. We started doing a few years ago and it really started becoming a favorite tradition. That film experience, you almost can’t describe it. The people who discovered it practically line up at the box office soon as we announce it to get tickets,” Valentine says.

This is the busiest time of year for the symphony’s musicians. In addition to shows at the Schermerhorn, part of the orchestra will take on the popular “Nutcracker” with the Nashville Ballet. Many of them also play sessions on Music Row. Their music can also be heard on popular video games and on albums with major artists in Nashville.

“We like to premier new work. Commission new music. We like to create new projects,” Valentine explains. “We’ve been doing that pretty consistently for a period of time and it’s really distinguished us among orchestras around the world.”

The symphony is one of the leading champions of innovation and they are also exploring new opportunities.

“They’ve developed really incredible chops when it comes to reading, sight reading basically and when it comes to playing with all kinds of artists from different genres.”

It’s something concert-goers saw when the group, Boyz II Men hit the stage for two nights with the symphony. It was their first time performing their holiday music with an orchestra.

“We always have a great time, they’re always fabulous guests. They love working with the orchestra,” says Valentine.

Many years ago, under Kenneth Schermerhorn’s tenure, they adopted a focus on contemporary American music in the classical genre. Valentine says the current maestro expands on that, showing the significant way, The Nashville Symphony is contributing to the brand that is “Music City.”

“For the Nashville Symphony to be doing that and contributing to that brand in our own genre, is exactly the kind of thing we should be doing.”

For a list of shows click here.

