Mt. Juliet police catch fugitive wanted for federal charges

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – Mt. Juliet police have captured a man wanted for federal gun charges.

The suspect ran away from police in the area of South Mount Juliet Road and Stewarts Ferry Road Wednesday morning, prompting an alert from law enforcement. He was captured in a wooded area a short time later.

No further information about the suspect has been released.

MJAlert: The suspect was apprehended in a nearby wooded, creek area. There is no longer an active search. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 20, 2023

MJAlert: Police are searching for a wanted person that fled on foot in the area of S MJ Rd and Stewarts Ferry Rd. Description to follow. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 20, 2023

MJAlert: The suspect is a 42-year-old Black male, bald, 5’8”, and around 200 lbs. He is wanted for a federal weapons offense. Call 911 is spotted. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 20, 2023

