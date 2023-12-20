Mt. Juliet police catch fugitive wanted for federal charges

The man was wanted for federal weapons offense.
Mt. Juliet Police(Mt. Juliet Police)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – Mt. Juliet police have captured a man wanted for federal gun charges.

The suspect ran away from police in the area of South Mount Juliet Road and Stewarts Ferry Road Wednesday morning, prompting an alert from law enforcement. He was captured in a wooded area a short time later.

No further information about the suspect has been released.

