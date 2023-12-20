Mt. Juliet police catch fugitive wanted for federal charges
The man was wanted for federal weapons offense.
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – Mt. Juliet police have captured a man wanted for federal gun charges.
The suspect ran away from police in the area of South Mount Juliet Road and Stewarts Ferry Road Wednesday morning, prompting an alert from law enforcement. He was captured in a wooded area a short time later.
No further information about the suspect has been released.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.