3 ea Baby Heirloom Carrots, sliced and kept in Ice water

Preheat a cast iron or heavy bottom skillet on medium high heat. Make sure to dry the scallops with a damp cloth to keep the surface as dry as possible.

Season the scallops with sea salt. Add the canola oil to the pan. When the pan begins to smoke, gently add the scallops, making sure they are not touching each other. Sear the scallops for 1 1/2 minutes on each side. The scallops should have a 1/4-inch golden crust on each side but still slightly translucent in the center. Reserve.

Sauté the roasted baby carrots and dry the excessive oil on paper towels.

Finish the scallops with the nduja coins and until crispy and caramelized. Drain the scallops from excessive oil.

Warm up the carrot puree.

Drain the ice water, the shaved baby carrots and season with extra virgin olive oil, Maldo salt and Espelette pepper.

Finish by plating the purée, arrange the scallops, decorate with the baby carrots, and hot sauce.