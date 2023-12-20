Man found dead during RV fire in La Vergne

By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead inside an RV that caught fire in La Vergne early Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

The La Vergne Police Department said the fire was reported around 4 a.m. Officials said the RV was parked behind a home in the 100 block of Jane Ann Street. When crews arrived, the RV was engulfed.

When crews entered the RV, they found a 47-year-old man dead.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 4:16 a.m. Within a few minutes, they were able to get the fire extinguished.

The city of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department is on the scene investigating the cause.

The victim has not yet been identified and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

