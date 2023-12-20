Local companies staying busy with tornado damage repairs

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - From the front side of Kurtis Kenerson’s Hendersonville home you can’t tell there’s tornado damage. However, the backside of his home tells a different story.

“There’s roof damage, windows from our baby’s room and our master bedroom, and obviously our overhang has been pretty much annihilated,” said Kenerson.

After the recent tornados swept through Middle Tennessee, Kenerson knew time was of the essence so he called a local roofing company out to avoid any more damage. His back porch awning has structural damage and needs roof repairs.

“We had to get our roof tarped, that way we didn’t have secondary damage, so they did their stuff before the insurance company came. Now that the insurance company came to our home, our roofers actually walked the property with them and showed them the descriptive details of the roof,” said Kenerson.

Contacting a contractor or a roofing company is what several tornado victims have done to start their restoration process.

“Obviously we’ve had quite the influx of calls, and we’ve been out in the community helping people,” said Music City Roofers sales manager Nick Milliken.

Milliken said their job is to help protect homeowners biggest asset which is your home. He breaks down the timeline it will take to fix repairs.

“Right now we can be out within 24 hours to get your home put back with a tarp and to at least prevent any further damages,” said Milliken. “Right now we’re probably on a two to three week wait period to actually get out here and do the work.”

Milliken stresses the importance for tornado victims to do their due diligence when seeking out work for repairs.

“Ask for their certificate of insurance, their general liability insurance, and ask for their business license and ask for referrals and look up their reviews, and you should be able to look up a trustworthy company here,” said Milliken.

It’s going to take a lot of help to restore these communities, something Kurtis has witnessed.

“You got to see neighbors come together and companies come and provide free help for a lot of people,” said Kenerson.

Something he hopes to will continue. Music City Roofers plan to organize with area homeowner assoications and community groups to help with debris cleanup.

“Ultimately, we just want to help and get the community back to normal as possible,” said Milliken.

