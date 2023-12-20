How to vote for the Nashville tiger cubs’ names
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo is asking for the public’s help in naming three Sumatran tiger cubs.
Anne, the tiger, gave birth to one male and three female cubs on Oct. 20.
The Nashville Zoo came up with the following names:
For the boy’s name, since he was born close to Halloween, the Nashville Zoo came up with the following “spooky” names:
- Abu (ah-BOO) – Indonesian name meaning ash
- Bulan (BOO-lahn) – Indonesian name meaning
- Hantu (han-TOO) – Indonesian name meaning ghost
For the girls’ names, the Nashville Zoo came up with the following:
- Zara (ZAR-ah) – Malaysian name meaning princess and radiant
- Zaheera (za-HEER-ah) – Malaysian name meaning brilliant and shining
- Kirana (key-Rahn-ah) – Indonesian name meaning beautiful sunbeam
- Kalilla (kai-LEE-la) – Indonesian name meaning sweetheart
- Melati (me-LA-te) – Indonesian name meaning jasmine flower
The Nashville Zoo will allow the public to vote by donating $1 for each vote. Next to names, people can enter the amount they want to spend on each name in the number box.
Each dollar raised will go to the Tiger Conservation Campaign, a non-profit that works to save native habitats, curb poaching, eliminate the trade of tiger parts and reduce the number of human and tiger conflicts.
The Nashville Zoo said they would match all donations up to $50,000.
People can vote as many times as they want. Voting will close on Jan. 11 at noon and the winning names will be announced on Jan. 12, 2024.
The three cubs will stay with their mother until they are mature and then will move to other zoos to meet their future mates, according to the Nashville Zoo.
To vote, click here.
