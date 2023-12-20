Goodlettsville Police deploy all officers and spend almost 3 hours clearing Rivergate Mall after hoax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Goodlettsville Police said a threat for an active shooter at Rivergate Mall required them to deploy all their officers on duty. The Monday night response ended up being for a hoax, but police said they could have wasted precious resources.

Officers surrounding Rivergate Mall at all entrances were what shoppers were met with on Monday night.

“I saw the police come in,” said shopper Mary Allord. “They had their guns, click, click.”

Goodlettsville Police said it took almost three hours to evacuate and clear the mall to make sure no one was inside with a weapon.

It all started after Commander Jason DeLoach said they got word of a possible active shooter.

“When those type of calls come out, all personnel are dispatched,” he said. “We even had resources with Metro that responded as well that surrounded the mall.”

Half of Rivergate Mall is in Goodlettsville city limits, the other is part of Davidson County. That’s why both Goodlettsville Police and Metro Nashville Police responded to Monday night’s threat.

“Even after we got word that it was a hoax our personnel cleared that mall,” said Commander DeLoach. “Every crack and crevice in the building, to make sure the safety of all people in that mall were safe.

He said that means they must go through each business, even empty storefronts. Currently, they still don’t know where the threat came from, and no one called 911. However, police said there were posts on social media of a potential active shooter.

“We’re glad it was a hoax,” said DeLoach. “But you just have to do what you’re supposed to do to make sure that it wasn’t something actually going on at the time.”

It’s a tedious and long job, one that pulls them away from others in dire need. But for shoppers like Allord, she’s thankful for their response.

“I was very nervous, very nervous,” she said.

Goodlettsville said someone could be charged for this threat. Both Metro Police and Goodlettsville Police are investigating.

