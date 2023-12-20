Fourth Clarksville tornado victim dies, according to reports

The 78-year-old was hospitalized after a tornado destroyed her home.
Tornado moving through Clarksville on Saturday.
Tornado moving through Clarksville on Saturday.(Brianna Walker)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fourth person has died following the tornado that hit Clarksville on December 9, according to Dash 10 Media.

Penny Scroggins, 78, died after suffering injuries sustained in the storm. Scroggins was hospitalized after the tornado decimated the mobile home she shared with her son.

A GoFundMe was created to help Scroggins with recovery efforts. Now that she has passed, the account is raising money to help with funeral arrangements as well.

Three other people died in Clarksville, including 10-year-old Arlan Coty, 59-year-old Donna Allen, and 34-year-old Stephen Hayes.

Breaking update: a fourth victim has died after complications from her injuries. She has been identified as 78-year-old...

Posted by Dash 10 Media on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

