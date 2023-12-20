First Alert Forecast: Warming up, but tracking rain

Rain is expected on Christmas Day.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After another frigid start this morning, we’ll see a much better temperature rebound this afternoon with highs back in the lower to mid-50s.

High clouds will mix in with sunshine this afternoon, but the sun should mostly be able to burn through. Tonight will be cold again, just not as cold as the last couple of nights with lows near 30 by tomorrow morning.

A few more clouds will mix in on Thursday with temperatures back in the upper 50s for the day.

Even more clouds return on Friday with highs near 60 for the afternoon.

Saturday is looking partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. I can’t rule out an isolated rain shower, but most of us are going to stay dry for the day.

A passing shower can’t also be ruled out on Sunday, but much like Saturday most of us look to stay dry. Sunday highs will also be in the lower 60s.

The bulk of the rain will settle in Sunday night and into Christmas day on Monday. Scattered off and on rain showers will continue throughout Monday evening and into the overnight.

There is no severe weather threat to worry about with this round of rain.

Some of those showers will hang around into our Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s again.

