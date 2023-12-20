First Alert Forecast: Warming trend will continue

Rain’s likely on Christmas Day.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will top off in the 60s from Friday through Christmas Day.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

The warming trend that has begun will continue through this weekend. Temperatures will top off in the mid 50s today. We’ll have upper 50s tomorrow. Highs will be around 60° on Friday.

Expect low temperatures to moderate through that time as well. Thursday morning will be frosty and cold. It won’t be quite as cold Friday morning. We’ll still have frost in spots, though.

THIS WEEKEND:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild. The chance for a passing shower will be 20%.

We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry weather will continue through Christmas Eve for most. There’s the outside chance we’ll have a brief passing shower. However, most of the rain we expect with our next system will hold off until Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS DAY & BEYOND:

Christmas Day in Nashville will be rainy, mild, & breezy at times.
Christmas Day in Nashville will be rainy, mild, & breezy at times.(WSMV)

Rain will be likely at times on Christmas Day. All in all, it looks unsettled and mild with an occasional breeze.

Expect lows around 50 and highs around 60 for the holiday.

