First Alert Forecast: Milder days with more clouds

Shower chances start this weekend and continue Christmas
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Milder afternoon temperatures the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 60s from Friday through Christmas Day.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Tonight expect more clouds and lows in the upper 20s.

Partly sunny conditions the next couple of days with highs tomorrow in the upper 50s. Highs will be around 60° on Friday.

Expect low temperatures to moderate through that time as well. Thursday morning will be frosty and cold. It won’t be quite as cold Friday morning with frost in spots.

THIS WEEKEND:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild. The chance for a passing shower will be 20%.

Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the low 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry weather will continue through Christmas Eve for most. There’s the outside chance we’ll have a brief passing shower. However, most of the rain we expect with our next system will hold off until Christmas Day.

Rain is likely on Christmas morning.
Rain is likely on Christmas morning.(wsmv)

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Rain will be likely at times on Christmas Day. All in all, it looks unsettled and mild with an occasional breeze.

Expect lows around 50 and highs around 60 for the holiday.

NEXT WEEK:

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed father, daughter in Tennessee
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro hospital on special watch after threatening call, police say
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man shot, killed in North Nashville

Latest News

Christmas Day in Nashville will be rainy, mild, & breezy at times.
First Alert Forecast: Warming trend will continue
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warming up, but tracking rain
WSMV forecast
Wednesday morning First Alert forecast
Lisa Spencer takes a look at this date in weather history - Dec. 20.
This date in weather history - Dec. 20