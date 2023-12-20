First Alert Forecast: Milder days with more clouds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Milder afternoon temperatures the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 60s from Friday through Christmas Day.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Tonight expect more clouds and lows in the upper 20s.

Partly sunny conditions the next couple of days with highs tomorrow in the upper 50s. Highs will be around 60° on Friday.

Expect low temperatures to moderate through that time as well. Thursday morning will be frosty and cold. It won’t be quite as cold Friday morning with frost in spots.

THIS WEEKEND:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild. The chance for a passing shower will be 20%.

Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the low 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry weather will continue through Christmas Eve for most. There’s the outside chance we’ll have a brief passing shower. However, most of the rain we expect with our next system will hold off until Christmas Day.

Rain is likely on Christmas morning. (wsmv)

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Rain will be likely at times on Christmas Day. All in all, it looks unsettled and mild with an occasional breeze.

Expect lows around 50 and highs around 60 for the holiday.

NEXT WEEK:

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.