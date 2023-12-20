Fact check: No, lions did not escape the Nashville Zoo

The zoo’s team has reported a viral Facebook post for being “false information.”
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Pixabay)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A viewer called WSMV4 on Wednesday afternoon, concerned two lions had escaped the Nashville Zoo.

He had heard about the escaped lions on Facebook but was skeptical of the idea that two lions could have escaped the zoo without more news coverage.

His gut was right.

The Nashville Zoo confirms a viral Facebook post, which says two lions pictured escaped the Nashville Zoo and were spotted near Percy Priest dam, is false.

In fact, the zoo doesn’t even have lions. The post has been shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook.

”We are aware of this situation. A guy on Facebook made a false post claiming that 2 lions escaped Nashville Zoo,” a zoo spokeswoman said in an email. “This is incredibly false information - we do not even have lions in our care here at Nashville Zoo.”

The post has continued to spread, despite the zoo working to dispel the misinformation.

“Hopping on here to address a post that is spreading misinformation,” the zoo said in a social media post. “If you’ve seen posts going around that say lions have escaped Nashville Zoo - this is fake. We do not have lions here at Nashville Zoo.”

Zoo representatives are reaching out to the Facebook user in hopes he’ll delete the post and not misinform the public.

This Facebook post is false, per the Nashville Zoo.
This Facebook post is false, per the Nashville Zoo.(Daniel Smithson | Facebook/Todd Nichols)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed father, daughter in Tennessee
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro hospital on special watch after threatening call, police say
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man shot, killed in North Nashville

Latest News

FILE
Early Signing Day: Here’s where Middle Tennessee’s football stars signed
In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen,...
Teen with violent outstanding warrants facing new gun, car theft charges
Boyz II Men and the Nashville Symphony
Nashville Symphony takes on all music genres during Christmas shows
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash closes interstate in Cookeville, charges pending
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
4 men facing more than 10 drugs, weapons charges after pursuit ends in arrests