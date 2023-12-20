Explosion reported in Franklin, Kentucky

Police urge residents to avoid Cedar Street as the investigation continues.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) – First responders are on the scene of an explosion Wednesday morning in Franklin, Kentucky.

The explosion happened at the R3 Industrial facility on East Cedar Street, according to the Franklin, Kentucky Police Department. All employees inside the facility were evacuated safely, police said, but one person was treated and later released by medics.

It’s unclear why they were treated at this time.

Police urge residents to avoid Cedar Street as the investigation continues. R3 Industrial is an industrial laundry and dry-cleaning provider, according to its website.

