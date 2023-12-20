Early Signing Day: Here’s where Middle Tennessee’s football stars signed
More than a dozen Middle Tennessee seniors have signed it college teams.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – It’s Early Signing Day for those high school seniors wishing to commit to where they will play college football for the next three to four years.
Several high school seniors in Middle Tennessee have signed with their teams, including huge schools like Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan State.
See the stars and where they’re headed below:
Charles P. Allen High
Ondre Evans - CB - Signed with Georgia
Crews Law - LB - Signed with North Carolina
Lipscomb Academy
Kaleb Beasley - CB - Signed with Tennessee
Edwin Spillman - LB - Signed with Tennessee
East Robertson High School
Elijah Groves - LB - Signed with NC State
The Ensworth School
Jaren Sensabaugh - CB - Signed with Missouri
Mason Curtis - LB - Signed with Michigan
Father Ryan High School
Charlie Becker - WR - Signed with Indiana
Middle Tennessee Christian School
Jesse Perry - OT - Signed with Tennessee
Franklin Road Academy
Luke Masterson - OT - Signed with North Carolina
Ty Clark - RB - Signed with Wake Forest
Davidson Academy
Glenn Seabrooks - OT - Signed with Vanderbilt
Riverdale High School
Jaylen Thompson - CB - Signed with Michigan State
Keshawn Williams - CB - Signed with Michigan State
Brentwood Academy
Hank Weber - DL - Signed with Wisconsin
Stewarts Creek High School
Nigel Maynard - CB - Signed with Pittsburgh
Pearl-Cohn High School
Grace’son Beach - LB - Signed with Austin Peay
Zeion Simpson-Smith - DE - Signed with Middle Tennessee
Jason Overton - OL - Signed with Middle Tennessee
Tullahoma High School
Grant Chadwick - P - Signed with Middle Tennessee
