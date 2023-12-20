Early Signing Day: Here’s where Middle Tennessee’s football stars signed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – It’s Early Signing Day for those high school seniors wishing to commit to where they will play college football for the next three to four years.

Several high school seniors in Middle Tennessee have signed with their teams, including huge schools like Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan State.

See the stars and where they’re headed below:

Charles P. Allen High

Ondre Evans - CB - Signed with Georgia

Crews Law - LB - Signed with North Carolina

Lipscomb Academy

Kaleb Beasley - CB - Signed with Tennessee

Edwin Spillman - LB - Signed with Tennessee

East Robertson High School

Elijah Groves - LB - Signed with NC State

The Ensworth School

Jaren Sensabaugh - CB - Signed with Missouri

Mason Curtis - LB - Signed with Michigan

Father Ryan High School

Charlie Becker - WR - Signed with Indiana

Middle Tennessee Christian School

Jesse Perry - OT - Signed with Tennessee

Franklin Road Academy

Luke Masterson - OT - Signed with North Carolina

Ty Clark - RB - Signed with Wake Forest

Davidson Academy

Glenn Seabrooks - OT - Signed with Vanderbilt

Riverdale High School

Jaylen Thompson - CB - Signed with Michigan State

Keshawn Williams - CB - Signed with Michigan State

Brentwood Academy

Hank Weber - DL - Signed with Wisconsin

Stewarts Creek High School

Nigel Maynard - CB - Signed with Pittsburgh

Pearl-Cohn High School

Grace’son Beach - LB - Signed with Austin Peay

Zeion Simpson-Smith - DE - Signed with Middle Tennessee

Jason Overton - OL - Signed with Middle Tennessee

Tullahoma High School

Grant Chadwick - P - Signed with Middle Tennessee

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.