Duo charged with murder in fentanyl death of toddler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a year-long investigation, two people have been charged in the death of a 23-month-old girl, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 36-year-old Jesse Mashburn and 46-year-old Melissa Sutton have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ariel Rose at a 25th Avenue N. apartment. The two were caring for the girl.

Previous Coverage: Family of baby girl who died overdosing on fentanyl sues transitional living facility

Both Mashburn and Sutton were arrested Wednesday afternoon and are being held on $100,000 bonds.

“The painstaking investigation, led by Youth Services Detective John Grubbs, revealed that Sutton and Mashburn were caring for Rose at a residence on 25th Avenue North when she was found unresponsive. Neither was her legal guardian,” MNPD said.

The 23-month-old Ariel Rose died of fentanyl ingestion.

BREAKING: The year-long investigation into the death of 23-month-old Ariel Rose at a 25th Ave N apt has led to the 1st degree murder indictment of Jesse Mashburn, 36, & Melissa Sutton, 46, who were caring for her. Both arrested this afternoon. Ariel died of fentanyl ingestion. pic.twitter.com/21DSNvfMaa — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 20, 2023

