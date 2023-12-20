Duo charged with murder in fentanyl death of toddler

The 23-month-old Ariel Rose died of fentanyl ingestion.
Duo charged with murder in fentanyl death of toddler
Duo charged with murder in fentanyl death of toddler(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a year-long investigation, two people have been charged in the death of a 23-month-old girl, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 36-year-old Jesse Mashburn and 46-year-old Melissa Sutton have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ariel Rose at a 25th Avenue N. apartment. The two were caring for the girl.

Previous Coverage:
Family of baby girl who died overdosing on fentanyl sues transitional living facility

Both Mashburn and Sutton were arrested Wednesday afternoon and are being held on $100,000 bonds.

“The painstaking investigation, led by Youth Services Detective John Grubbs, revealed that Sutton and Mashburn were caring for Rose at a residence on 25th Avenue North when she was found unresponsive. Neither was her legal guardian,” MNPD said.

The 23-month-old Ariel Rose died of fentanyl ingestion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed father, daughter in Tennessee
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro hospital on special watch after threatening call, police say
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man shot, killed in North Nashville

Latest News

Here's what you can expect from the weather on Christmas Day.
What's the weather look like for Christmas Day?
After a few cold days, Tennessee will see a warming trend.
Tennessee is warming up!
FILE PHOTO
Fact check: No, lions did not escape the Nashville Zoo
FILE
Early Signing Day: Here’s where Middle Tennessee’s football stars signed