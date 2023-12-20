Council approves waiving permit fees for tornado-damaged structures

Fees would be waived for electrical, gas and plumbing permits.
Metro Council voted Tuesday night to waive some fees for those rebuilding after the Dec. 9 tornado struck the Madison area.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council approved a resolution on Tuesday night to waive some fees to rebuild buildings damaged by tornadoes.

The Council adopted the resolution unanimously during its first meeting after the Dec. 9 tornado touched down in the Madison area.

The fees that would be waived include electrical, gas, and plumbing permits. You have to request the permits by next June and show the repairs are for buildings hit by the tornados.

