Council approves waiving permit fees for tornado-damaged structures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council approved a resolution on Tuesday night to waive some fees to rebuild buildings damaged by tornadoes.

The Council adopted the resolution unanimously during its first meeting after the Dec. 9 tornado touched down in the Madison area.

The fees that would be waived include electrical, gas, and plumbing permits. You have to request the permits by next June and show the repairs are for buildings hit by the tornados.

