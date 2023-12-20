4 men facing more than 10 drugs, weapons charges after pursuit ends in arrests

One of the handguns was stolen during a 2022 robbery, police said.
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four men are facing a slew of charges after a chase led to their arrests and the seizure of numerous drugs and guns, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the four men were arrested and found with a large amount of drugs and loaded guns in a Nissan Rouge after fleeing from officers Tuesday night.

The Rogue was spotted speeding and failing to maintain its lane and had a brake light out when officers attempted to stop it on Dickerson Pike. The Rogue sped off and was monitored by a police helicopter.

Eventually, it stopped on Old Hickory Boulevard near Sonya Drive — all four occupants ran away from the car but were quickly taken into custody.

After searching the car, officers found marijuana, cocaine, mushrooms, methamphetamine, several types of pills and fentanyl; two Glock handguns, both loaded and equipped with a switch, were also seized. One of the handguns was stolen during a 2022 robbery, police said.

All four men are facing at least 11 weapon and drug-related charges along with evading arrest.

  • Zyshaun Simmons, 25, was free on bond for various narcotics and firearm offenses. He is currently jailed in lieu of $257,000.
  • Qeyvonta Wright, 26, is a convicted felon for burglary and theft. He is currently being held in lieu of $178,500.
  • Coby Howse, 24, is being held in lieu of $138,500.
  • Kevon Jones, 19, is being held in lieu of $128,500.

