1 killed, 2 injured in crash in North Nashville
Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brick Church Pike.
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Brick Church Pike on Tuesday night, Metro Nashville Police said.
Police said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brick Church Pike.
Police did not provide details about what caused the crash or the condition of the other victims.
