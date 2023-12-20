1 killed, 2 injured in crash in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Brick Church Pike on Tuesday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brick Church Pike.

Police did not provide details about what caused the crash or the condition of the other victims.

