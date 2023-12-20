1 killed, 1 injured in crash in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed an another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Brick Church Pike on Tuesday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the vehicle went up the driveway of Bomar Construction and struck a brick wall in front of the building. The vehicle went back down the hill and hit the telephone guy-wire that stopped it from going back into the roadway.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital where he died. His juvenile son was a passenger in the vehicle and is expected to be OK. He was transported to the hospital.

A police media notification initially said two people were injured in the crash.

