1 killed, 1 injured in crash in North Nashville
Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brick Church Pike.
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed an another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Brick Church Pike on Tuesday night, Metro Nashville Police said.
Police said the vehicle went up the driveway of Bomar Construction and struck a brick wall in front of the building. The vehicle went back down the hill and hit the telephone guy-wire that stopped it from going back into the roadway.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital where he died. His juvenile son was a passenger in the vehicle and is expected to be OK. He was transported to the hospital.
A police media notification initially said two people were injured in the crash.
