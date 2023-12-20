1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash closes interstate in Cookeville, charges pending

THP is investigating the crash that involved a pickup pulling a trailer and a small SUV.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
By Tony Garcia and Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol closed a portion of the interstate in Cookeville after one person died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided head-on Wednesday morning.

According to THP, a Dodge RAM pickup pulling an enclosed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-40 when it lost control and crossed over the median just before 9 a.m. The Dodge entered the westbound lanes and struck a Nissan Rogue head-on.

THP troopers responded to the scene east of exit ramp 280/Baxter Road and closed all westbound lanes for roughly one hour before opening one lane around 11 a.m.

The driver of the Rogue, 58-year-old Tanya Johnson, of Ohio, died in the crash. The driver of the truck, 51-year-old Robert James Chermely, of Georgia and a 15-year-old passenger were injured in the crash.

Charges are pending against Chermely, according to THP’s preliminary report.

A pickup truck pulling a trailer collided head-on with a small SUV on I-40.
