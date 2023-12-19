WeGo bus snow detours and how to use them

“As an organization whose main office is really the road, things get a little tricky when ice and snow start to cover our streets.”
WeGo Bus Station
WeGo Bus Station(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is getting passengers ready for the winter season and how winter weather could possibly affect them.

WeGo has released information regarding snow detours, how to use them, and what to expect when it snows.

“As an organization whose main office is really the road, things get a little tricky when ice and snow start to cover our streets,” WeGo said.

When areas become snowy or icy, bus services may be impacted. While routes are impacted when road conditions deteriorate, the following routes have hills and stretches of streets that get “sketchy.”

“If you ride one of these routes, we recommend familiarizing yourself with their associated snow detours,” WeGo said.

WeGo bus snow detours and how to use them
WeGo bus snow detours and how to use them(WeGo)

“As we mentioned before, just because one route is on a snow detour doesn’t necessarily mean all routes are, and it doesn’t mean that it will be on detour all day. It may even go back on a snow detour if it was off earlier (roads refreeze, you know),” WeGo added.

WeGo recommends the following to stay up to date with weather affecting routes:

