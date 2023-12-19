Tennessee student gifted new bicycle for Christmas

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro high school student received a thoughtful gift this week from the local sheriff’s office.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office learned from one of their student resource officers at Rockvale High School that a student’s family was without a car, and forced to walk to the grocery store for food and other places for all their needs.

Senior Julio Jose Ventura recently expressed his wish for a bicycle to the SRO, so he could help his family. The SRO spoke with a sales consultant at Toyota of Murfreesboro about donations for the upcoming Shop with the Sheriff event and mentioned Ventura’s situation.

The dealership delivered the new mountain bike to Ventura at the school last week and he immediately took it for a test ride.

